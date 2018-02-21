  • Parkland students march at Capitol calling for tighter gun control laws

    By: Andrew Marra and Kenya Woodard, Palm Beach Post

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - About 100 students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School poured into the state Capitol this morning to call for tighter gun control laws in the wake of last week’s massacre on their school campus.

    The students arrived at a Tallahassee high school to extended applause late Tuesday after a 400-mile trip on three buses, The Associated Press reported.

    The students told about 500 students and parents waiting for them that they are fighting to protect all students.

