Pastor found with naked, bound man in car charged with lewdness, indecent exposure, police say

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Parishioners say Pastor George Gregory was behind the pulpit of his West Homestead, Pennsylvania, church Sunday, just days after police say they found him in a car with a naked man.
Gregory, the pastor Waterfront Christian Community Church, is facing criminal charges after he and another man were found in a car parked on a quiet residential street in Lincoln Place on Friday night.
TONIGHT AT 5: A pastor is charged with lewdness, indecent exposure. @WPXIRenee talks to concerned residents, on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. https://t.co/ELF7oJDdi9 pic.twitter.com/dhzXlSS7fL— WPXI (@WPXI) February 12, 2018
A neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera told WPXI that his 3-year-old daughter’s bedroom overlooks that part of the road. While he was calling 911, his wife saw one of the men get out of the car completely naked, police said.
When police arrived, they say Gregory was in the back seat adjusting his clothing while another man was in the front passenger seat naked and bound with rope.
When questioned, Gregory allegedly told police, “We were just playing.” It was consensual and he told police “we meet up from time to time," authorities said.
WPXI went to Gregory’s house for his side of the story, but no one answered Monday. WPXI reached out to church officials for comment but have not yet gotten a response.
Gregory and the other man will be charged with lewdness and indecent exposure.
