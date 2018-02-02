Patriots' Rob Gronkowski cleared to play in Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol, allowing him to play in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.
The league announced the update to Gronkowski's status just before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday night after an event promoting the Madden 18 video game, Gronk told reporters he would play in the Super Bowl.
He confirmed that on Thursday, telling reporters in Minneapolis that he was “ready to roll.”
“I officially got the word today that I was cleared, so it is super nice to hear from the doctors going through the whole process,” Gronkowski said.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church has reportedly been fined more than $24,000 for the hit, which took the Patriots tight end out just before halftime.
“It’s football,” Gronkowski said Thursday when asked about the hit. “It is what it is. It’s a split-second to make a decision.
“It’s running full speed one way -- I’m going the other way. It’s just part of the game. It happens, and (you have) just got to move on.”
