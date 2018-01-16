Pedestrian hit, killed by freight train in Seattle

SEATTLE - A freight train hit and killed a pedestrian near the King Street Station in Seattle shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
. @RobKIRO7 en route to King St a Station after someone was hit by freight train. Sounded north line service suspended. Use bus service pic.twitter.com/sd9OsyLcxQ— Rachel Calderon (@rachelkiro7) January 16, 2018
