Penguins show selfie skills in Antarctica

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    What do you think happens when members of the animal world find a camera?

    They act like nearly any person, apparently, and pose for a selfie.

    In a video shared by the Australian Antarctic Division, two emperor penguins found a camera lying on the ice and shot a quick video of themselves investigating the device.

    The Washington Post reported that the camera was left on the ground by expedition member Eddie Gault.

    The group of adventurers told ABC News, “It didn’t take long for the naturally curious birds to seize the opportunity for a selfie.”

    Technically, the penguins didn’t snap the selfie video themselves, since Gault left the camera on the ice near the Auster Rookery, recording, The Post reported.

