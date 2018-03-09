Penguins show selfie skills in Antarctica

What do you think happens when members of the animal world find a camera?
They act like nearly any person, apparently, and pose for a selfie.
In a video shared by the Australian Antarctic Division, two emperor penguins found a camera lying on the ice and shot a quick video of themselves investigating the device.
#Penguin #selfie offers bird’s eye view of life in Antarctica! Curious Emperors have been captured on film at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson research station by expeditioner 📷 Eddie Gault pic.twitter.com/MYle5Fshc7— Antarctic Division (@AusAntarctic) March 8, 2018
The Washington Post reported that the camera was left on the ground by expedition member Eddie Gault.
The group of adventurers told ABC News, “It didn’t take long for the naturally curious birds to seize the opportunity for a selfie.”
Technically, the penguins didn’t snap the selfie video themselves, since Gault left the camera on the ice near the Auster Rookery, recording, The Post reported.
It doesn’t matter though to many who have liked and commented on the video.
It actually looks like they're about to drop the hottest mixtape of all time pic.twitter.com/ia64ehDJ4S— chels (@_chelseasmile_) March 8, 2018
Absolutely genius pic.twitter.com/o3UXONlbjW— chels (@_chelseasmile_) March 8, 2018
March 9, 2018
Clearly, they're not amused with technology... I don't blame them! 🤣🐧🐧— Sylvia Reneé Beachy (@SylviaRBeachy) March 9, 2018
