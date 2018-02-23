  • Pennsylvania school district officials cancel classes over potential threat

    LATROBE, Pa. - Officials in a school district in Pennsylvania decided to cancel classes for Friday after an alleged threat was found at a high school.

    The Greater Latrobe School District announced that a note was found in a bathroom at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, school officials said.

    The note was scribbled on a bathroom wall and mentioned Friday's date. 

    School leaders do not think it's credible, but are canceling classes at all five schools in the district as a precaution.

