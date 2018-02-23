Pennsylvania school district officials cancel classes over potential threat

LATROBE, Pa. - Officials in a school district in Pennsylvania decided to cancel classes for Friday after an alleged threat was found at a high school.
The Greater Latrobe School District announced that a note was found in a bathroom at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, school officials said.
The note was scribbled on a bathroom wall and mentioned Friday's date.
School leaders do not think it's credible, but are canceling classes at all five schools in the district as a precaution.
There was a threat written on the bathroom wall at the senior high school which was posted to social media this evening. We do not believe the threat to be credible but, as a precaution, are cancelling school for all students and faculty K-12 tomorrow. https://t.co/he4kmmRvBF pic.twitter.com/6k3ifw6tDb— Greater Latrobe SD (@GLSDupdates) February 23, 2018
