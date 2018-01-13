Person in custody after police chase Greyhound bus in northern Illinois

WADSWORTH, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after a police chase of a Greyhound bus on an interstate highway in northern Illinois, WGN reported Saturday.
Reports of a person with a gun on the bus led to the police chase that began late Friday and lasted 2½ hours, The Chicago Tribune reported.
The chase began in southern Wisconsin and ended on Interstate 94 near the Wadsworth exit, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. According to the release, police received a call around 10 p.m. about a disorderly person who was possibly armed.
About 40 passengers were safely removed from the bus around 12:30 a.m, police said. No injuries were reported, according to WGN.
Here are some new photos of the scene. Greyhound bus police chase from Wisconsin into Illinois. Big backups on I-94 on both sides of the state line. @WISN12News https://t.co/5Ma42EBvgc pic.twitter.com/dBR7HrK2UV— Matt Sliker (@MatthewSliker) January 13, 2018
