  • Person in custody after police chase Greyhound bus in northern Illinois

    By: Bob DAngelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WADSWORTH, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after a police chase of a Greyhound bus on an interstate highway in northern Illinois, WGN reported Saturday.

    >> Read more trending news

    Reports of a person with a gun on the bus led to the police chase that began late Friday and lasted 2½ hours, The Chicago Tribune reported.

    The chase began in southern Wisconsin and ended on Interstate 94 near the Wadsworth exit, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. According to the release, police received a call around 10 p.m. about a disorderly person who was possibly armed.

    About 40 passengers were safely removed from the bus around 12:30 a.m, police said. No injuries were reported, according to WGN. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories