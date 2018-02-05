0 Pink nails national anthem at Super Bowl LII, appears to spit out gum beforehand

MINNEAPOLIS - Pink wasn’t going to let a flu diagnosis keep her from giving the performance of a lifetime at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII.

Just days before taking the stage to sing the national anthem, the singer shared on Instagram that her children gave her the flu.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” the singer wrote on Saturday. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

Wearing a stunning silver cameo top and silky jacket, Pink nailed every note of “Star-Spangled Banner.” The camera panned over the Patriots and Eagles players, who all seemed to be blown away by her performance.

Before she belted the anthem, cameras caught Pink tossing something out of her mouth. It wasn’t missed by Twitter, most users of which assumed it was gum.

Did Pink just take her gum out on the field? Someone gonna pick that up before game start? #SuperBowl — Cynthia McLeod (@SunnyCynthia) February 4, 2018

I loved Pink already and then she slipped her gum out right before singing the national anthem and I loved her even more — Carly Lane (@carlylane) February 4, 2018

Pink just tossed that gum right on that field 😂 — Carly.🥂 (@NOallegiance) February 4, 2018

So, who's going to pick up Pink's gum? Or are we just going to let it sit on the field? — Paul Vigna (@paulvigna) February 4, 2018

As it turns out, it was a throat lozenge, which Pink confirmed in a tweet.

It was a throat lozenge — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018

It’s common for singers to have a lozenge before performing, and wouldn’t be unusual for someone battling the flu.

Watch Pink perform the national anthem at the big game below.

