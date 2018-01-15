Pirates trade McCutchen to San Francisco

PITTSBURGH - Two days after trading the ace of their staff, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded away the face of the franchise.
Outfielder Andrew McCutchen is headed west to San Francisco.
The trade, which is pending the results of a physical, was first reported by The San Francisco Chronicle.
What the Pirates received in return for the 2013 National League MVP was not disclosed. The Chronicle reported that it could be reliever Kyle Crick and outfielder Bryan Reynolds, an outfielder the Giants selected with their first pick (in the second round) of the 2016 draft.
#SFGiants have a new outfielder: Five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen from the Pirates. https://t.co/lFFESFyXIp pic.twitter.com/3EdM0Lid52— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 15, 2018
McCutchen spent his entire career with the Pirates organization, nine of them in Pittsburgh, and has a career batting average of .291.
On Saturday, the Pirates traded former No. 1 pick and top pitcher Gerrit Cole to the Houston Astros.
