Pizza shop owner sues when store confused for one where assault occurred

OAKLAND, Pa. - A Pennsylvania pizza shop is being targeted, but its owner says it is a case of mistaken identity.

Customers upset about a viral video in which a former manager allegedly assaulted a woman have been calling Original Milano's in Oakland -- but the video was taken at Pizza Milano.

Ben Sciulli is the owner of the Original Milano's Pizza.

He wants to make it clear that his family business is not affiliated with Pizza Milano.

“My dad started this in 1975 in Hampton Township. He owns the rights of the name. He trademarked it," Sciulli said.

His family owns three locations, and the Oakland shop has been open for nearly 20 years.

Some customers assumed Milano's Pizza was connected to Pizza Milano, where a former manager was seen on video allegedly assaulting a woman.

Owner of a local pizza shop is taking legal action after repeated confusion with another restaurant. Michele Newell WPXI has the details on 11 at 11. http://on.wpxi.com/2DQBJWE Posted by Aaron Martin WPXI on Friday, January 19, 2018 It drew days of protests outside the shop and Sciulli's business has paid the price, too. “For me and my employees answering the phone calls and the threats of coming to burn the place down and things like that, yeah, it was very frustrating,” he said. He claimed people upset with Pizza Milano have been putting out false information about his business, including his phone number. Sciulli’s attorney issued a cease-and-desist order, promising to file legal complaints against anyone who incites harassment. Now, the threats have finally stopped and business is picking back up. "We do have a lot of support in Oakland, (people) that have come and supported our business," Sciulli said. The ex-manager at the Uptown Pizza Milano, Mahmut Yilmez, is due in court next week. The woman in the video, Jade Martin, was also charged.

