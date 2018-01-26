Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards announces her departure

Cecile Richards, who served as the president of Planned Parenthood for more than a decade, will step down as president in 2018, the organization confirmed Friday.
Official news of her departure came after numerous media outlets this week reported that she planned to step down.
“Leading Planned Parenthood over the last 12 years has been the honor of my lifetime,” Richards said in a release. “Together, we have made real progress in this country, expanding access to services and making reproductive rights a central priority of our nation’s health care system. I’m deeply proud of the progress we’ve made for the millions of people Planned Parenthood health centers serve across the country each year.”
>> On MyStatesman.com: Cecile Richards reportedly to step down as Planned Parenthood head
During her time at Planned Parenthood, Richards built the organization’s base from 3 million to 11 million supporters, grew the group’s donor base, and fought to expand access to birth control and preventative care under the Affordable Care Act, Planned Parenthood said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}