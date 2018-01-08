Plenty of championship game tickets still available as fans balk at high prices

ATLANTA - The College Football Playoff National Championship Game kicks off in a matter of hours, and there’s lots of real estate still available inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Following a spike immediately after Georgia’s historic Rose Bowl victory, prices fell quite a bit but have been holding steady. Inventory levels are too, suggesting fans are opting for their cozy couch or favorite barstool over a stadium seat starting in the four figures.
Vivid Seats has tickets starting at $1,343 (a week ago the least expensive seat was more than $1,900). StubHub has seats starting at $1,450. Both sides list numerous offerings, indicating there’s no problem with supply. Demand – at these resale prices, anyway – is another thing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}