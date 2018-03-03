Police: 2 Mississippi teens shot to death during card game

RICHLAND, Miss. - A Mississippi family is grieving after two teenagers were killed during a card game Wednesday, WAPT reported.
Nye’Cole Marioneaux, 18, and his sister, Kaia Marioneaux, 17, were shot to death at their home in Richland, police said. A third sibling, Kaia’s twin brother, was shot and is in the hospital, WAPT reported.
“There’s a mother that’s devastated for the loss of her two children. My heart goes out to her,” Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said.
Farena Da’Quain Harris, 23, is accused in the shootings. Michael Guest, the district attorney for Rankin and Madison counties, said Harris admitted to the shootings.
The surviving victim told investigators that Harris had been acting “unusual” and “very fidgety,” Guest told WAPT.
Guest said a motive for the shooting has not been determined.
“At times like this, we often focus on the shooter and the defendant-- what charges he or she may be facing,” Guest said. “But remember that there are two individuals who lost their lives. We’ve got one individual shot and in the hospital attempting to recover.”
A prayer vigil to remember Nye’Cole and Kaia is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church in Pearl. A memorial fund has also been set up at BancorpSouth, WAPT reported.
