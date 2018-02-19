0 Police, FBI search for missing 5-year-old Kansas boy

WICHITA, Kan. - Police, along with the FBI, are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy in Kansas.

Lucas Hernandez was reported missing Saturday evening. He was last seen at 3 p.m. in his bedroom by his stepmother, after she took a shower and fell asleep, KAKE reported.

Police were called more than 3 hours later, at 6:15 p.m., to alert them he was missing.

As of Sunday, an Amber Alert was not issued because there was no indication that he was abducted, KAKE reported.

A relative of Lucas told KSN, “He’s a bright little boy. He loves school. He loves his dad, his stepmom and his siblings. We just want him home safe, and if you have any information, anything about Lucas, please bring him home safely.”

But a great aunt of Lucas’ said they were worried about him, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Sally Rasmussen told the paper that she called the Kansas Department for Children and Families last year. His great grandmother, Jeannie Houchin, said that she was told that there was an investigation launched by the child protection agency, but the department didn’t confirm the women’s allegations The Eagle reported.

Police searched Lucas’ home and neighborhood using K-9 units, but didn’t find anything. They also went door-to-door asking neighbors if they noticed anything, The Eagle reported.

The FBI has sent its Child Action Rapid Deployment team to help find Lucas, KAKE reported.

