Police find 2 men wanted for separate crimes in the same bar

Pennsylvania police arrested two wanted men after receiving information on the whereabouts of one of them Sunday morning.
According to the City of Duquesne Police Department’s Facebook page, officers arrested two men wanted on separate warrants after finding them inside a bar in Duquesne.
Police entered the bar around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and “immediately recognized two males that were wanted,” the Facebook post said.
Police said one of the men, who had active felony arrest warrants from McKeesport in connection with charges of aggravated assault and another incident involving a burglary, ran into the bathroom and attempted to lock himself inside.
According to the Facebook post, that man tossed a stolen, loaded gun out of the bathroom window. There was another officer outside of the bar found the gun.
Officers arrested that man and found cocaine and marijuana on his person, police said.
The second man also tried to run, police said. Police subdued him with a Taser.
The second man was wanted on four separate warrants from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Facebook post.
Police said both men were transported to the Allegheny County Jail.
