Police: Florida woman attacked by man wielding chainsaw

LANTANA, Fla. - A Florida woman was attacked Tuesday morning by a man wielding a chainsaw, Lantana Police Chief Sean Scheller said.
The unidentified woman, who appeared to be in her 60s, is undergoing surgery but her wounds are not life-threatening, Scheller said.
The woman was walking west in front of a Super 8 motel at about 7:30 a.m. when she was attacked, police said.
Juan Carlos Cabrera Jr., 20, was arrested and faces an attempted first-degree murder charge, Scheller said. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.
The woman told police officers she thought Cabrera was a landscaper because he was holding a chainsaw. Police said there is no connection between Cabrera and the victim.
“It’s a random act,” Scheller said. “To be targeted like that is a disgrace.”
Cabrera was staying at the Super 8, Scheller said. Police have requested a warrant to search the room.
Several people got out of their cars to help the woman after she was attacked, Scheller said.
Cabrera was arrested close to the scene of the incident and did not offer any resistance, Scheller said. The chief said he did not know if Cabrera was under the influence of any drugs.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}