Police in Charleston desperately searching for missing 4-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Rescue crews in Charleston are desperately searching for a missing 4-year-old girl.
Nobody has seen Heidi Todd for more than 12 hours.
Overnight, a dive team and helicopter searched a lake in the John's Island neighborhood where the little girl lives.
Heidi disappeared Tuesday and police were called to her neighborhood on Sweetleaf Lane just before 6 p.m.
Police have been looking for the girl since then, and neighbors also were out with flashlights trying to find her.
Police & fire are searching area of 2985 Sweetleaf Lane for missing 4 year-old Heidi Renae Todd. She was reported missing @ 5:50 pm All updates will be done via email to the media & through CPD’s Twitter account pic.twitter.com/MxvS7XPftj— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018
Overnight, police suspended their search but plan to resume as soon as the sun rises.
WSOC’s sister station WCIV watched as crime scene tape roped off the area and a silver minivan was towed from the scene.
Police said Heidi might be with a thin, Hispanic male between 25 and 30 years old who has short hair and is dressed in all gray.
Charleston Police have setup a 24 hour tip line for citizens to report any information in the case of missing 4 year old Heidi Todd and a possible person of interest, a Hispanic male. Anyone with information can call 843 619 6123.— Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 14, 2018
No other information has been released.
