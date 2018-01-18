Police: Man with ornate umbrella thought to be rifle causes hospital lockdown

0

KIRKLAND, Wash. - A hospital in Washington state was locked down Wednesday morning after police say a doctor saw a man with what was believed to be a rifle inside the facility. The image was caught on a surveillance camera.

Kirkland, Washington, police Officer Cody Mann said officers searched the EvergreenHealth Medical Center room by room. The hospital released a surveillance image of the man on social media.

After the man saw an image of himself on social media, he contacted authorities, Kirkland police spokeswoman Tiffany Trombley said.

“The person we were looking for observed himself on social media and he was able to contact us and let us know that ‘I am the person you are looking for. The item that you guys think is a rifle is actually an ornate umbrella,” Trombley said.

Thank you to all who helped with locating a reported suspicious male w/a rifle. After a group effort it was determined 2 b an umbrella pic.twitter.com/MTJdPJRk9a — Kirkland Police (@KirklandWAPD) January 17, 2018

The report initially came in as a suspicious person that may have had a rifle, but police were unsure if it was actually a rifle that was seen until the surveillance image was available.

Those inside the hospital sheltered in place until the word was given that there was no threat. The lockdown was lifted by 10:10 a.m. local time, the hospital said.

The lockdown at EvergreenHealth Kirkland has been lifted.



We thank @KirklandWAPD & the local/national media for helping us to inform our community and ensure this message was shared.



EvergreenHealth will resume care as usual today and this situation has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/NSUGMbufFR — EvergreenHealth (@EvergreenHosp) January 17, 2018

