Police officer goes sled riding with kids

    KITTANNING, Pa. - A police officer in Pennsylvania took a few minutes out of his busy day to have some winter fun with a group of children in his community.

    A viewer sent WPXI a video of Kittanning police Officer Michael Bartosiewicz sled-riding with some kids this week.

    He said it's all about community relations.

    Officer Bartosiewicz was just hired with the department last month.

