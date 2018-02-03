Police say suspect fell through ceiling while warrant being served

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - Police in Oklahoma seized ecstasy pills, marijuana and guns after serving a warrant on a man wanted for burglary.
Muskogee police assisted the U.S. Marshal's Office in serving the warrant for Tevan Adams. He was wanted for possessing a firearm after a previous conviction, FOX23 reported.
When the warrant was served at a house in Muskogee, police said they saw the drugs, weapons and paraphernalia in plain sight.
Adams was hiding in the attic and fell through the ceiling, according to police.
Laquinta Anderson and Antonio Gardent Jr. were also arrested on harboring and possession charges, FOX23 reported.
