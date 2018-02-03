0 Police: Thieves target movie theater's concession stand

TULSA, Okla. - Police are searching for two men who reportedly held up a dollar movie theater's concession stand in Oklahoma Sunday night.

Sergeant Shane Tuell told FOX23 two men between the ages of 17 and 20 demanded "the bread" from the Searchlight Cinema's concession stand in Tulsa at gunpoint.

"We're just fortunate they didn't decide to go into one of the theater rooms and hold up each moviegoer one at a time," Tuell said.

The two men closed their hooded sweatshirts as tight as they could to cover their faces and walked in at 7:45 p.m., FOX23 reported.

"This is a very rare robbery," Tuell said, "but you'll also find that because of the type of place it is, these guys didn't make off with a lot of cash, but because of the way they carried out the theft, they could face a lot of time behind bars if they are caught."

No one was injured.

Police said a hooded sweatshirt with an OU logo on it, employees’ good witness descriptions of the men and multiple security camera angles are helpful as they continue the investigation.

"When you break into a business like this, and you're caught on multiple cameras and seen by multiple witnesses, it's only a matter of time before we figure out who you are," Tuell said.

