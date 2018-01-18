Police use Facebook to help man get off work during icy weather

SEGUIN, Texas - Police in Texas used social media to offer a helping hand to a man who was trying to get off work as roads across the region began to ice over earlier this week.
Police posted a warning on their Facebook page at 6:37 a.m. Tuesday telling citizens that all city offices would be closed. They urged area residents to stay inside and do their best to keep warm.
All City of Seguin offices will be closed today. Yep, the roads are really icy and will only keep getting worse today....Posted by Seguin Police Department on Tuesday, January 16, 2018
One man needed more help and turned to the Seguin Police Department. Justin Garcia, who is listed on Facebook as a resident of San Marcos, asked police for a note for work.
Deputy Chief Bruce Ure delivered:
“Dear Justin’s Boss,” Ure wrote, “The roads are bad and are going to get worse. Much worse. Please let him stay home, warm and safe and enjoy some Hulu or some cool shows on Netflix. And, he needs a raise. He rocks. Respectfully ~ Deputy Chief Ure.”
Garcia left a comment on the police Facebook page the next day, saying he had gotten the day off.
