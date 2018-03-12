Police: University of New Orleans student threatens classmates, causes campus shutdown

NEW ORLEANS - Police have arrested a University of New Orleans student accused of making threats to fellow classmates Sunday evening, which caused a shutdown Monday of the university campus, as well as that of a high school next door.
Nicholas Heard, 20, was taken into custody Monday morning on a charge of terrorizing, New Orleans Police Department officials said.
Police officials said Heard, who lives in on-campus housing, is accused of making direct threats to fellow students.
“Heard stated that he would shoot several people on campus,” a news release from the department stated.
UNO officials responded by canceling all classes Monday.
Classes at @uofno are canceled today, Monday, March 12. Employees and students, please check your campus email for details. pic.twitter.com/f1gM95wMO9— U. of New Orleans (@UofNO) March 12, 2018
NOLA.com reported that university officials urged employees to stay away from campus. Students who live on campus were also asked to remain in their dorm rooms until the threat was over.
A message sent to students, faculty and staff by UNO police officials stated that Heard made “threats of violence” against two other students, NOLA.com reported. No motive was made public.
UNO’s Twitter account reported just before 11 a.m. that Heard had been caught.
NOPD reports suspect captured. Classes resume today at 5 p.m. Check email for details.— U. of New Orleans (@UofNO) March 12, 2018
#NOPD VOWS Officers arrested Nicholas Heard (DOB: 6-6-1997) today. #NOPDResults https://t.co/sSyKlDAzu9— NOPD (@NOPDNews) March 12, 2018
NOLA.com reported that the nearby Ben Franklin High School was also closed Monday due to the threat.
