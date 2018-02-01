Pregnant woman shot, killed days before baby was due; boyfriend charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was found dead in South Memphis, Tennessee.
The incident happened in the 1900 block of Sparks Street.
The woman, identified as 26-year-old Karmeshia Pipes, was located with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. Pipes was nine months pregnant and was due any day.
A suspect identified as Ricky Anderson II has been detained by police. The suspect was Pipes' boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, police said. Anderson was in the home when police arrived, officers said. The incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic violence situation, according to police.
Family called someone to go check on Pipes. When the friend arrived at the house, the friend had a key and let themselves inside. The friend found Anderson and saw Pipes lying on the floor, police said. According to the arrest affidavit, Anderson just looked "as though he was in shock and wouldn't answer any questions."
Police told relatives it looked like Pipes had been dead for multiple days before being found. She was last seen at her baby shower on Jan. 21.
Police detained Anderson; however, he refused to answer questions and give a statement. Police said they saw a fresh scratch/cut on his inner wrist.
Anderson is charged with first-degree murder.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
