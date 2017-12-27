Prince Harry dodges question about inviting Obamas to wedding

0

LONDON - Since the announcement of Prince Harry’s wedding, many have speculated about the guest list. In fact, several are wondering whether the Obamas will receive an invite, a question the soon-to-be groom dodged in a recent interview.

During a segment on BBC Radio 4, a reporter asked him if former U.S. President Barack Obama would receive a special note in the mail, but Prince Harry said he didn’t want to “ruin that surprise.”

“We haven’t put the invites or the guest list together yet so who knows whether he's going to be invited or not. I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise,” he said.

Reports say the British government is concerned about how current President Donald Trump would react if the Obamas attend, amid a shaky relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness,” The Sun reported, citing an unamed senior government official. “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the queen.”

Although the royal family and U.K. politicians have become close acquaintances of the Obamas in recent years, rallying together for the Invictus Games and appearing together in public several times, their encounters with Trump have not been as friendly.

In November, British Prime Minister Theresa May was critical of Trump’s decision to retweet a string of inflammatory videos from a British political fringe group that purport to show violence being committed by Muslims. May’s office said it was “wrong” for the president to have done shared the videos.

The prince’s fiancee, actress and humaniatarian Meghan Markle, has also called out Trump in the past.

But Prince Harry and Markle don’t have the sole say on the invites. The British Parliament will aid the couple.

“Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide,” The Sun reported. “If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

The nuptials are set for May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in London.

