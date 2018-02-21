0 Queen Elizabeth surrounded by fashion royalty at her first London runway show

LONDON, England - This year’s London Fashion Week ended with the biggest name in fashion meeting the biggest name in London.

Queen Elizabeth II made quite the splash Tuesday as she sat next to Vogue’s infamous editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in the queen’s historic appearance at a fashion show.

Her Majesty came dressed to impress in a pastel blue coat and jacket designed by Angela Kelly — her personal assistant and designer — and accessorizing with crisp black gloves, pearl earrings and a matching broach.

The Queen, 91, made the shocking appearance — her first-ever at the event in 65 years on the throne — to bestow the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design upon designer Richard Quinn. In the speech she gave while presenting the award to the designer who’s runway show she’d come to watch, she described the award as “a tribute to the industry and my legacy and all those who have contributed to British fashion.”

The Queen watched Richard Quinn’s show from the front row @LondonFashionWk #LFW before presenting him with his award.

Each year a designer will be selected by the @BFC, in collaboration with the Royal Household, to be recognised. pic.twitter.com/wqQDOJAOt5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2018

The British Fashion Council helped choose Quinn, who started his own label only in 2016, for the prize — also designed by Angela Kelly. The show was full of bright and bold looks that obviously drew the eye of the fashion elite, regardless of their eccentricity.

Spry as ever even at 91, she took a tour around several showrooms at the event before addressing the audience about Britain’s fashion history.

The Queen tours the showrooms to view the displays and meet designers @LondonFashionWk #LFW pic.twitter.com/JEGYqgncog — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 20, 2018

“From the tweed of the Hebrides to Nottingham lace, and of course Carnaby Street, our fashion industry has been renowned for outstanding craftsmanship for many years, and continues to produce world-class textiles and cutting edge, practical designs,” she said.

Since this was the queen’s first time at London Fashion Week, social media swooned at her appearance.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. The actual QUEEN is sat front row at the Richard Quinn show at London. Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/vKHH123Hox — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) February 20, 2018

The Queen is sitting next to Anna Wintour at London Fashion Week and all I can say is !!!! pic.twitter.com/2OggOogzPp — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) February 20, 2018

In other news. the Queen went to #LFW and sat in the front row next to Anna Wintour. 91 and still keeping it classy. Give the girl a gin for being a trooper. pic.twitter.com/kEgSnsca3p — Eleni Paneras (@EleniPaneras) February 20, 2018

Considering this is the first year the award is being presented, it stands to reason that the Queen may make another return next year. Only time will tell!

The Queen’s fashionable showing comes just days after her Duchess Catherine’s fashion choices were criticized by the public. Attendees of the BAFTA awards — equivalent to the Oscars — were encouraged to wear all black in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp initiatives at this year’s BAFTAs, but the pregnant royal’s choice of a green cap-sleeved gown rubbed people the wrong way.

The Sun reports that people on the red carpet were just as disgruntled about the Duchess’s fashion statement as social media users.

“She shouldn’t have bothered turning up if she couldn’t wear black,” one guest said, according to the paper.

Another reportedly added, “How is supporting equality for women political?”

Being a member of the royal family, Catherine is supposed to stay away from making any public political statements, which may have been one reason she opted for another color.

