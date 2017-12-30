  • Red Cross, Dunkin' Donuts team up to boost blood donations

    By: Fox25Boston.com

    The American Red Cross and Dunkin’ Donuts are partnering in January to help boost blood donations.

    Through the Dunkin’ Donors Make a Difference campaign, anyone who visits a Red Cross blood drive to donate blood or platelets in January will receive a $5 Dunkin Donuts gift card.

    The gift cards are good for any donuts or food as well as drinks, and they are Red Cross-branded and reloadable.

    The Dunkin’ Donors Make a Difference campaign is available in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and some parts of New York.

    In the Boston area, the blood drive begins Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency. In addition to the gift card, donors at this drive will get a long-sleeved T-shirt and a chance to win items signed by New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. 

     

