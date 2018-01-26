  • Reports: Jemele Hill leaving ESPN's ‘SportsCenter'

    By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Controversial ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is leaving her ESPN post at co-anchor of the 6 p.m. “SportsCenter,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

    The Reporter states Hill’s final “SportsCenter” broadcast will be Friday, Feb. 2, two days before the Super Bowl. Hill’s co-host, Michael Smith, is expected continue hosting the show.

    Hill will reportedly remain at the sports giant writing for The Undefeated, the network’s vertical dedicated to race, culture and sport, Sports Illustrated reported.

    ESPN suspended Hill in October over her NFL tweets, urging advertisers to boycott the Dallas Cowboys over their response to NFL players’ national anthem protests. 

     

    A month before, ESPN and Hill had drawn public criticism after she tweeted her opinion that she considered President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.” 

