Reports: Jemele Hill leaving ESPN's ‘SportsCenter'

Controversial ESPN anchor Jemele Hill is leaving her ESPN post at co-anchor of the 6 p.m. “SportsCenter,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.
The Reporter states Hill’s final “SportsCenter” broadcast will be Friday, Feb. 2, two days before the Super Bowl. Hill’s co-host, Michael Smith, is expected continue hosting the show.
Hill will reportedly remain at the sports giant writing for The Undefeated, the network’s vertical dedicated to race, culture and sport, Sports Illustrated reported.
ESPN suspended Hill in October over her NFL tweets, urging advertisers to boycott the Dallas Cowboys over their response to NFL players’ national anthem protests.
This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017
A month before, ESPN and Hill had drawn public criticism after she tweeted her opinion that she considered President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.”
With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have "tanked," in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017
