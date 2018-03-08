Reports of loud boom, flash of light in Washington

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. - Grays Harbor County Emergency Management officials are investigating after reports of the ground shaking, a loud boom and flash of light in the sky on Wednesday night.
Officials said they have contacted the National Weather Service in Seattle about the incident and were told the area didn’t have any severe weather event at the time of the reported incident.
Getting reports of a flash of light and a loud boom heard in and near Grays Harbor County on the Washington coast. Given the numerous reports over a wide area it was probably a bolide -- a meteor exploding in the atmosphere. #wawx— Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) March 8, 2018
A resource on meteor questions. https://t.co/26f9cXNM7l— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 8, 2018
IF the flash in GH county was a bolide meteor, it might have hit the atmosphere an angle of about 45° relative to those who heard a sonic boom. It can take 1 1/2 to 4 mins for the boom to reach ground after the explosion.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Western Air Defense Sector said they didn’t have any problems.
There also have been no reports of explosions or crashes on the ground.
Resident Derek Hnilica sent KIRO 7 video of the flash in Hoqiuam.
