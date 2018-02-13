0 Reports: Rob Porter close to promotion when he resigned after abuse allegations

CNN has discovered that Rob Porter, now former White House staff secretary, was on the path to promotion when he resigned last week after allegations of domestic abuse came to light.

The news network was told by two unidentified sources that Porter was trying to expand his role as staff secretary, including adding speech writing and a role in rolling out policy.

CNN reported that he was also being considered for deputy chief of staff, replacing Jim Carroll, who is leaving the post after three months to head the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

BREAKING -- @kaitlancollins is reporting that just before Rob Porter resigned amid allegations of spouse abuse, the White House was considering PROMOTING him to Deputy Chief of Staff. #CNN — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) February 13, 2018

Chief of Staff John Kelly was apparently among those who were considering promoting Porter. CNN said though that Kelly was aware that Porter’s ex-wifes had damaging information on the staff secretary.

Porter has since been accused by Colbie Holderness and Jennifer Willoughby of physical and verbal abuse while they were each married to Porter, CNBC reported.

The FBI had been doing a security background check on Porter and gave a partial report to the White House in March, with the complete report submitted in July. The White House asked for a follow-up information in November, USAToday reported. The bureau “closed the file” on Porter in January, according to the newspaper.

The White House said last week that Porter was still under his background investigation when he resigned and that he was working under a temporary security clearance because of a background check delay, CNBC reported.

Chris Wray timeline on Porter info:



-Completed partial report in March

-Completed background investigation in late July

-Performed requested follow up & provided info in November

-Administratively closed the file in January

-Received & passed along new information this month — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 13, 2018

