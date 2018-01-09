Residents told to keep garage doors open or face $200 fine

AUBURN, Calif. - After a resident was caught with people living in their garage, a homeowners association mandated the community leave its garage doors open daily.
Homes in Auburn Greens are to have the garage doors open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, according to KTXL.
Not everyone in the community likes the new rules.
"I have nothing to hide. I understand somebody had people living in the garage. I don’t. I am following the rules," resident Shally Ia told KTXL. "All I am asking is a reasonable way to get around this. If you want to do a monthly, bimonthly inspection of my garage, I have nothing to hide. If I have something that's being stored in there and you don’t like it I’ll remove it."
Violators will be fined $200 and get an administrative hearing for leaving their garage door closed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}