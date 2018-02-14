0 Restaurant accused of serving man 17 shots before deadly Interstate crash

A Charlotte, North Carolina, restaurant is accused of serving a man 17 shots of liquor in four hours before the man crashed his vehicle on the I-485 flyover bridge and plunged 70 feet onto I-77 in southwest Charlotte.

Investigators said 48-year-old Robert Kite was speeding when his SUV slammed into the concrete wall in September 2017 and launched over the bridge. The father of six died instantly.

WSOC-TV learned from investigators that, just hours before that horrific crash, Kite was at a Wild Wing Cafe.

Investigators said the restaurant violated state law by serving him a total of 17 shots of liquor within a four-hour period.

"It's against the law in North Carolina to knowingly sell to an intoxicated patron," said Michael Crowley, chief of Mecklenburg County Alcohol Beverage Control.

State officials said Wild Wing Cafe has signed a settlement agreement that states the restaurant will lose its liquor license for 10 days or pay a $1,000 fine. The ABC Commission will vote Wednesday to ratify that agreement.

Crowley said he's investigating more restaurants and bars accused of over-serving customers. There have been seven cases in the past year and a half.

"There's a lot more in Charlotte. It's growing. There's a lot more establishments," Crowley said.

WSOC-TV investigated and learned the same Wild Wing Cafe was in trouble in 2004 after a 17-year-old was able to purchase alcohol and then died in a crash.

WSOC-TV stopped by the restaurant on Tuesday but management wouldn't comment.

