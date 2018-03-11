0 Richard Sherman reportedly agrees to contract with 49ers

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has agreed to a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

>> Read more trending news

And now it’s done: 49ers and CB Richard Sherman reached agreement tonight on a three-year deal, source tells ESPN.



Sherman is a 49er. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2018

Sherman's three year contract will pay him $39 million with a $5 million signing bonus, according to Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network.

The #49ers reached an agreement with former #Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on a 3-year deal worth $39M, source said. $5M signing bonus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2018

Sherman was officially released by the Seahawks on Friday, telling Josina Anderson of ESPN that the 49ers, Titans, Lions, Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers and Packers were among the teams that had shown interest in him.

Sherman suffered a torn right Achilles in a November road win over the Arizona Cardinals, ending his season early.

Sherman is one of the more outspoken players in the NFL both in and out of games. For Seahwaks fans, Sherman has sparked a wide variety of headlines since joining the team in 2011.

>> Related: 17 of Richard Sherman's most memorable quotes

He's had sideline outbursts. He's gone viral for dressing up as Harry Potter at news conferences.He's threatened to ruin the career of a reporter. He's given back to the community in big ways, like by hosting his celebrity softball game. And he's contributed to big Seahawk victories, like getting to the Super Bowl twice.

"I think Richard Sherman is one of the best teammates I could ever ask for,” quarterback Russell Wilson told KIRO 7 last summer. “I think he’s going to be a Hall of Fame cornerback as well. I’m glad he’s on our team.”

San Francisco 49ers fans are very familiar with Sherman’s outbursts, and will remember his criticism of then-49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree after the Seahawks won the 2013 NFC Championship.

After tipping a Colin Kaepernick pass in the end zone to Malcolm Smith and to seal the game, Sherman told Erin Andrews of FOX, “Well, I’m the best corner in the game! When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that’s the result you gonna get! Don’t you EVER talk about me. … Don’t you open your mouth about the best. Or I’m gonna shut it for you real quick. L-O-B.”

A fifth-round pick out of Stanford in 2011, Sherman has spent all seven of his NFL seasons as a member of the Seahawks and currently ranks fourth in franchise history with 32 interceptions.

At the NFL Combine in February, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Sherman was recovering well from his surgery on his right Achilles, and that he also had a minor procedure done on his left Achilles.

In San Francisco, Sherman will reunite with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was a defensive quality control coach with the Seahawks from 2011 to 2013.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.