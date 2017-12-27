  • Rihanna urges end to gun violence after cousin shot to death

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Rihanna paid tribute to a slain man she named as her cousin in an Instagram post, calling for an end to gun violence, New Music Express reported Wednesday.

    Sharing a picture of herself with Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, the singer wrote: “RIP cousin. … can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!”

    She ended her post with the hashtag “#endgunviolence.”

    Nation News in Barbados reported that Alleyne, 21, was fatally shot at 7 p.m. Tuesday at his home in Saint Michael.

    According to the report, Alleyne was “walking through a track in the area of his house when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.”

    Police are still investigating the shooting, New Musical Express reported.

