Rihanna urges end to gun violence after cousin shot to death

Rihanna paid tribute to a slain man she named as her cousin in an Instagram post, calling for an end to gun violence, New Music Express reported Wednesday.
Sharing a picture of herself with Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, the singer wrote: “RIP cousin. … can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!”
She ended her post with the hashtag “#endgunviolence.”
Nation News in Barbados reported that Alleyne, 21, was fatally shot at 7 p.m. Tuesday at his home in Saint Michael.
According to the report, Alleyne was “walking through a track in the area of his house when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.”
Police are still investigating the shooting, New Musical Express reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}