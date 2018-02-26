0 Ronda Rousey 'slapped' during WWE appearance

You just know that the WWE tries to cover every angle in order to generate heat among its legion of professional wrestling fans.

Thanks to Kurt Angle, the storyline about former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has already been raised a notch, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Rousey, the former UFC bantamweight champion, made a dramatic return in the WWE’s Elimination Chamber event in Las Vegas on Sunday night. She came into the ring during the pay-per-view event to sign her contract with the WWE.

After some polarizing comments by Angle, Rousey produced a viral moment when she capped her contract signing by piledriving WWE chief executive Triple H through a table, CBS Sports reported. That resulted in what was called an “unscripted” slap of Rousey by WWE deputy commissioner Stephanie McMahon, who is Triple H’s wife.

Was it really unscripted? One never knows in pro wrestling.

The celebration of Rousey started innocently enough. She took the microphone from McMahon and was near tears as the Vegas crowd chanted her name, the Herald reported. Triple H added some praise for Rousey and invited her to sign her deal on live television.

Then Angle, the general manager of Raw, interrupted the feelgood moment by sharing alleged backstage comments by Triple H -- “Three years in the making and now we own (her)” -- and McMahon (“Ronda is a has-been, and I could take her.”), CBS Sports reported.

Awkward and unsure at first, but when Ronda Rousey's claws came out and she stared down at a fallen Triple H at her feet, we saw what she can become on this stage. — Ryan Dilbert (@ryandilbert) February 26, 2018

Rousey stared down Triple H before delivering the piledriver, and then after taking the slap from McMahon, signed the contract and dropped it onto Triple H’s body, CBS Sports reported.

That will guarantee that Rousey will participate in WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans, probably in a mixed tag-team match, CBS Sports reported.

That angle should bring plenty of heat.

Rousey signs her deal, slams Triple H, gets slapped by Steph https://t.co/PzNsZiYARh pic.twitter.com/b1QrNeC3Cr — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) February 26, 2018

