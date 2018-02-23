0 Ryan Reynolds shuts down troll who criticized Make-A-Wish kids visiting ‘Deadpool' set

Ryan Reynolds isn’t just a charming actor. He’s also a renowned social media goofball who is really great at shutting down trolls.

On Monday, the 41-year-old movie star took to Instagram to share a few photographs of himself — in character as the R-rated mercenary Deadpool — hanging out with some children with life-threatening illnesses on the set of the upcoming sequel “Deadpool 2.”

“Deadpool kicked cancer ... but these kids do it for real every day,” Reynolds captioned the images.

“These foundations make dreams come true for a lot of super-brave kids. They also make dreams come true for parents, who just wanna see their kid smile. HUGE thanks to our Prop Master, Dan Sissons, for making sure every kid left with his/her own sword. (Bamboo versions. Not stabby-stabby versions.)”

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Feb 19, 2018 at 6:46am PST

Most of the comments on the post were positive and inspiring, with many people commending Reynolds for his altruism, but one comment in particular was negative.

“Guys Deadpool is R rated movie and those kids are watching it… I think something is wrong here…,” a comment on the post said.

Reynolds wasn’t about to let that slide.

“Yup. Deadpool is Rated R. If my kid went through a fraction of the (expletive) these kids deal with daily, I think they can watch whatever they like,” Reynolds replied. “That’s just my .02 cents.”

Make-A-Wish America commented a message of gratitude on the actor’s post.

“You. Are. Awesome. Thank you so much for being an amazing wish granter and supporter of our mission,” the comment said.

“Deadpool 2” will be in theaters May 18.

