  • Ryan Shazier walking after regaining feeling in legs

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is engaging in a regular walking routine after regaining movement in his legs, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter

    >> Read more trending news

    Sources familiar with Shazier's recovery told Schefter he is making "incredible progress."

    Shazier was released from the Rehabilitation Institute at UPMC Mercy on Thursday.

    Despite several reports suggesting Shazier was walking on his own, ESPN’s Michele 

    issued an update after speaking with “someone who is in regular contact with Shazier.”

    In a Twitter post, Tafoya reported that source told her Shazier is not walking on his own. According to Tafoya’s source, Shazier still needs “assistance from a walker or other people to support him in his rehabilitation walking.”

    According to Tafoya, walking “remains a struggle” for Shazier. 

    Shazier suffered a spinal injury in December while making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    He underwent spinal stabilization surgery several days later at UPMC.

    In an interview with Channel 11's Lisa Sylvester, Shazier's dad Vernon said his son has feeling in his legs. Vernon Shazier believes Ryan will play football again.

    The 25-year-old says he is "working harder than ever" to get back.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: