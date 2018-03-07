SC man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A South Carolina man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond after his arrest last month, WMBF reported.
Justin Bensing of Myrtle Beach posted a $20,000 bond for his release from the Greenville County Jail on Feb. 14.
Bensing was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, WMBF reported. He is accused to soliciting an undercover officer he believed was a minor.
According to arrest warrants, Bensing asked the undercover officer if she was “ready to be a full-time baby maker and sex slave.”
Bensing is also accused of wanting the undercover officer to drink her own urine when he arrived to pick her up, according to the warrants.
