  • Scariest guy ever wanted for climbing in unlocked window, assaulting woman

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    Cincinnati -  

    Ohio authorities are searching for a man with distinctive tattoos covering his face and neck, who is  accused of climbing through an unlocked window at a Cincinnati home and assaulting a woman.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Michael Mann, 34, is wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

    According to police reports, Mann entered the woman's Cincinnati home and slapped and choked her. Police said he has a history of domestic violence. and drug charges.

    The latest incident involving Mann and the victim, who he has a child with, happened on Jan. 9.

    Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories