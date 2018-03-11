  • Selection Sunday -- What to know

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    March Madness is upon us, and there will be a few new wrinkles when the 68-team field is announced Sunday evening.

    The “March Madness Selection Show” will begin at 6 p.m. ET, and for the first time in many years it will not be broadcast by CBS. TBS will get the honors this year, and also will televise the Final Four for the first time.


    Some of the drama will end early. For the first time, teams that made the field will be announced in alphabetical order. That means that if your team is on the bubble and is not announced, then you can skip the rest of the show unless you are interested in the entire bracket and the seedings.

    This is a departure from going through every bracket and listing the teams at an agonizingly slow pace.

    Bracket seedings will follow, so get out your pens and put on your bracketology caps.

     

