Self-driving Uber car hits, kills Arizona pedestrian

A self-driving Uber vehicle in Arizona was involved in a crash that killed a woman early Monday, KNXV reported.
The vehicle struck 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg while she was walking outside of a crosswalk, Tempe police said in a statement. Police said the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash, and a vehicle operator also was behind the wheel.
Herzberg was taken to a hospital and died of her injuries, KNXV reported.
>> Uber pauses service in Pittsburgh
It is believed to be the first fatal accident involving an autonomous vehicle, several sources reported.
An Uber spokesman told KNXV the company was aware of the incident and is cooperating with authorities. Liliana Duran, a Tempe police spokeswoman, said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg that “Uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation."
The company said it has suspended testing of its self-driving cars in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto, The New York Times reported.
