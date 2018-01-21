Several congressmen will donate pay during shutdown

0

Led by Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, several members of Congress asked for their pay to be withheld during the government shutdown, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

“I don't think it's right for me to get paid during a government shutdown while my constituents are being furloughed and important and necessary services are being limited or halted all together,” Delaney, a Democrat, said in a statement. “It's time to be responsible and come together on a bipartisan deal to fund the government.”

I will donate any congressional pay I receive during this shutdown to a local charity. I don't think it's right for me to get paid while my constituents are being furloughed and important services are being limited. — Rep. John Delaney (@RepJohnDelaney) January 20, 2018

Delaney makes $174,000 annually, which is the base salary for members of Congress. According to Delaney’s spokesman, Will McDonald, Delaney will donate his pay to the Mercy Health Clinic in Gaithersburg, Maryland. It is the same clinic where he donated his salary during the 2013 government shutdown, CNN reported.

>> Government shutdown: What’s closed

Republican Reps. Rick Allen of Georgia and Mia Love of Utah tweeted Saturday that they also would not accept pay during the shutdown.

Allen said in a tweet that he plans to donate the withheld pay.

I cannot, in good conscience, accept my salary while @SenateDems refuse to pay our brave men and women in uniform - that's why I have asked for my salary to be withheld until this #SchumerShutdown is over.



I will donate my entire salary earned during this shutdown to charity. pic.twitter.com/LQ7tBZybYJ — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) January 21, 2018

My letter requesting my pay be withheld until the #SchumerShutdown ends. #utpol pic.twitter.com/JI6vbwMuC5 — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 20, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.