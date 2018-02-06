0 Several Eagles will skip White House visit if invited

The Philadelphia Eagles have been celebrating since stunning the New England Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl LII on Sunday. Their victory tour will kick off with a parade Thursday in downtown Philadelphia.

However, several players already have made it known they will not visit the White House if they are invited by President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

Traditionally, the Super Bowl champions visit the White House.

Eagles defensive end Chris Long, who skipped the visit last year when he played for the Patriots, said before Super Bowl LII game that he would not attend if the Eagles beat New England.

He reiterated that sentiment Sunday night during an interview on the “Pardon My Take Podcast.”

"No, I'm not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?” he said.

Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount also played for the Patriots last year and did not go to Washington when New England won Super Bowl LI. At the time he said that “I just don't feel welcome into that house. I'm just gonna leave it at that,” CNN reported.

Philadelphia wide receiver Torrey Smith said he was opposed to Trump’s outbursts against players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest racism.

“We read the news just like everyone else," Smith told NJ.com last week. "You see Donald Trump tweet something ... We have those conversations in the locker room, just like everyone else does in the workplace. We're very informed about what goes on, and we're trying to continue to educate ourselves.

“They call it the anthem protest,”Smith said. “We're not protesting the anthem. It's a protest during the anthem. I understand why people are mad, or may be offended when someone takes a knee. My father, when he dies, is going to be buried with an American flag draped around his casket, being that he served in the Army.”

