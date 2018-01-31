0 'She baked my daughter': Dad wants punishment for mom in hot-car death

The father of a baby who died in a hot car while the mother was at a hair appointment wants more prison time for the mother, who struck a plea deal this week with prosecutors.

Louis Williams II fears, a great error could occur in court.

>> Read more trending news

His ex-girlfriend is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in the death of their daughter, Skylar, a 1-year-old who died when left in a hot car while the mother was getting her hair done at a DeKalb County salon June 15, 2017.

The father said the prosecutor told him Dijanelle “DJ” Fowler will likely get 13 years in prison and seven years on parole, a sentence that could make her eligible for parole well before 13 years if she behaves.

That would be far too short for Williams. He doesn't have an alternative sentence in mind, but he thinks the one proposed is simply not long enough and won’t send a strong enough message to other parents about the consequences of neglect.

“She baked my daughter,” the Air Force reservist, 26, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.

Judge Linda Hunter could divert from that as she sees fit. The most serious crime 25-year-old Fowler faces, second-degree murder, carries a penalty of one to 30 years.

Police have said Fowler, who was in the process of relocating to Atlanta from South Carolina, told them she left the air conditioning running in the car and emerged more than five hours later to find the battery dead, with Skylar inside the car, which was 129 degrees inside.

Fowler's attorney, Charles Brant, said she intends to accept responsibility in court.

“She’ll pay for this mistake in more ways than most people will ever appreciate," Brant said Tuesday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.