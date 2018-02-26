Shooting on train leaves 1 injured in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Officials with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority shut down several rail stations Sunday after someone was shot on a train.
Officials with the transit agency confirmed to WSBTV.com that someone was shot in the leg on an eastbound MARTA train, headed toward the Kensington station, around 6:30 p.m.
Due to police activity at Kensington, rail service is suspended between Avondale, Kensington, & Ind Creek.-Read more: https://t.co/23w2xIADSX— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) February 25, 2018
Officials with MARTA said the shooter ran off the train once it stopped at the station. The shooter was not immediately apprehended.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Rail service has resumed between Avondale, Kensington & Indian Creek stations, eastbound and westbound. The bus bridge has ended. Delays are continuing on Blue Line.— MARTA Alerts (@MARTAalerts) February 26, 2018
Rail service started running again shortly before 7:30 p.m.
