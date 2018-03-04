Shots fired at Texas State University dorm; no one hurt

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University police arrested a non-student after shots were fired toward a university dormitory early Sunday, officials said.
Police said they responded around 3 a.m. when shots were fired from outside Angelina Hall. The bullet hit a window, and the gun was fired from outside the dormitory, police said.
No injuries were reported, and police said there is no immediate danger to campus.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}