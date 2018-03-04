  • Shots fired in argument over toilet paper, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. - An argument over rolls of toilet paper ended with gunfire Friday at a Dollar General store. 

    Suspect Travis Lee is seen pointing his fingers in the shape of a gun at another man around 7:15 p.m. on surveillance footage, according to KFVS. Once they both left the store, Lee started firing a gun at the store, according to police.

    No one was injured. 

    "A lot of people's lives were put in jeopardy," Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones told KFVS. "We want this guy off the streets.

