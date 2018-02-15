Smashing Pumpkins reunite for tour

The Smashing Pumpkins will return to the stage this summer with their first tour in nearly 20 years to feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha.
The “Shiny and Oh So Bright” tour coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Pumpkins’ formation and will highlight music from the group’s inception through 2000, with material from “Gish,” “Siamese Dream,” “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,” “Adore” and “Machina.”
Longtime Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder will also participate in the live shows, as the band will present a three-guitar lineup to “better emulate the signature tones and textures of their albums.”
Earlier this week, the band hinted at the upcoming tour with a statement regarding original bassist D’arcy Wretzky:
“In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band’s dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven’t played a show with D’arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it’s not for a lack of trying. For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.”
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates
July 12, 2018 Glendale, Ariz., Gila River Arena
July 14, 2018 Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 16, 2018 Austin, Texas, Frank Erwin Center
July 17, 2018 Houston, Toyota Center
July 18, 2018 Dallas, American Airlines Center
July 20, 2018 Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
July 21, 2018 Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! Center
July 22, 2018 Atlanta, Infinite Energy Arena
July 24, 2018 Miami, AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25, 2018 Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
July 27, 2018 Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena
July 28, 2018 Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
July 29, 2018 Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun Arena
July 31, 2018 Boston, TD Garden
August 01, 2018 New York City, Madison Square Garden
August 04, 2018 Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
August 05, 2018 Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
August 07, 2018 Montreal, Centre Bell
August 08, 2018 Toronto, Air Canada Centre
August 11, 2018 Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center
August 13, 2018 Chicago, United Center
August 16, 2018 Kansas City, Mo., Sprint Center
August 17, 2018 Indianapolis, Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 19, 2018 St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
August 20, 2018 Omaha, Neb., CenturyLink Center
August 21, 2018 Sioux Falls, S.D., Denny Sanford Premier Center
August 24, 2018 Seattle, KeyArena
August 25, 2018 Portland, Ore., Moda Center
August 27, 2018 Oakland, Calif., Oracle Arena
August 28, 2018 Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center
August 30, 2018 Los Angeles, The Forum
September 01, 2018 San Diego, Viejas Arena
September 02, 2018 Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
September 04, 2018 Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 05, 2018 Denver, Pepsi Center
September 07, 2018 Boise, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center
