Social media loving KC Zoo's baby giraffe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - This giraffe will make you laugh. Or, at the very least, make you smile.
The Kansas City Zoo posted a GIF of their new giraffe on Wednesday, catching the cheeky female as it stuck its tongue out at the camera.
The giraffe was born last week and weighed 105 pounds, WDAF reported. The daughter of Miss Lizzie has not been named yet, zoo officials said.
Since being posted Thursday on Facebook, the baby giraffe’s antics have had more than 17 million views, WDAF reported.
The last time a giraffe was born at the Kansas City Zoo was in 2015, the station reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}