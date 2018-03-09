0 'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill awarded Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Mark Hamill has gone from stars in a galaxy far, far away to join a galaxy of stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

>> Read more trending news

The “Star Wars” actor was honored in front of the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday in a ceremony that was attended by alumni from the iconic movie series, including George Lucas, Harrison Ford, R2-D2, Billie Lourd and Kelly Marie Tran, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Mark Hamill is a character that can’t be written,” Lucas told Entertainment Weekly. “He is extremely enthusiastic about everything that he does, and that’s exactly what I was looking for when I was looking for Luke Skywalker.”

Hamill admitted he was overwhelmed by the honor.

“I’d like to say it’s a dream come true, but I didn’t even dare to dream it,” Hamill told Variety. “And you can get self-conscious about it, like, ‘Am I worthy of this?’”

After the star was officially awarded, Hamill made light of his small role in Episode VII of the “Star Wars” series.

“These will be brief remarks because words truly fail me,” Hamill said. “It’s hard to convey my gratitude, my joy, the exhilaration of being recognized this way. I haven’t been this speechless since ‘The Force Awakens.’”

Hamill was awarded the 2,630th star along Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Ford recalled the memory of Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” saga. Fisher died in December 2016, just before the release of “The Last Jedi.”

“When thinking about today, I was really sorry we don't have the other member of our trio to celebrate with us, but I feel her presence," Ford said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.